TD Securities Increases First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to C$39.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIFGet Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FNLIF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday.

First National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNLIF opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. First National Financial has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $30.64.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

