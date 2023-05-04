TD Securities Increases First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$39.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

First National Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

FN stock opened at C$39.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.18. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,111.76, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 9.68. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at First National Financial

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$414.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.00 million. First National Financial had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 28.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 2.9618677 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 19,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$750,221.22. 71.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

