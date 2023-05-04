TD Securities Raises Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$6.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on REAL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Real Matters Stock Down 1.5 %

Real Matters stock opened at C$5.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$391.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.72. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$3.80 and a 12 month high of C$6.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

