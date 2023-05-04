Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to $47.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TECK. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank reissued a sector outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.86.

Teck Resources stock opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

