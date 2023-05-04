Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Vidya Raman-Tangella Sells 15,372 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Teladoc Health Stock Down 1.2 %
TDOC opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.29. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.08.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.
