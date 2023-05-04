Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDY. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.67.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $411.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $426.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.68.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

