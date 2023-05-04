Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.
Separately, Citigroup lowered Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Telenet Group Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of TLGHY opened at $8.19 on Friday. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88.
Telenet Group Cuts Dividend
About Telenet Group
Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.
