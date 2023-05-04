Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of TLGHY opened at $8.19 on Friday. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.2352 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.98%.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

