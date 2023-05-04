Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Telenet Group Stock Performance

TLGHY opened at $8.19 on Friday. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88.

Telenet Group Cuts Dividend

About Telenet Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2352 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

