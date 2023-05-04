Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $50.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TEX. Bank of America lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Trading Up 3.0 %

TEX opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David A. Sachs sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 394,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,922,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $2,533,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth $1,114,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Terex by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.