Terex (NYSE:TEX) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $46.00, but opened at $48.30. Terex shares last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 489,582 shares.

The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 13.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Terex

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $8,424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,313,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $8,424,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,313,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Terex by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.96.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.