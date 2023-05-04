Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the forty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.68.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 0.2 %

TSLA opened at $160.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.62. Tesla has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $318.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,592,724 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.