Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.86.

Several research firms recently commented on TEVA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $626,857.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,412.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $192,195.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,828.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

