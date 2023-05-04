Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives $57.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several research firms recently commented on TCBI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.15 per share, for a total transaction of $260,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,752,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 46,000 shares of company stock worth $1,960,010 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $46.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

