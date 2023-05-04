TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,124.10% and a negative return on equity of 173.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Wealth increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 24,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 28.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.