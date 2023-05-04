Tharisa (LON:THS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $98.77

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.77 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.15). Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.16), with a volume of 125,574 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Tharisa from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 290 ($3.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Tharisa Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £276.80 million, a PE ratio of 215.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 100.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.23.
Tharisa Increases Dividend
About Tharisa
Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.
