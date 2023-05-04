The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 305.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $291.00 to $297.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.58.

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $304.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 1.09. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $422.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 2.82%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

