The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.10

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.10 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.71). The Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 78,028 shares traded.

The Brighton Pier Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.31 million, a P/E ratio of 365.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 61.64.

About The Brighton Pier Group

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

