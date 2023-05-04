The Cigna Group (CI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.35 per share for the quarter. The Cigna Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at $24.60- EPS and its FY23 guidance at at least $24.60 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Cigna Group to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $246.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.42.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.