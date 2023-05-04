The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $336.42.

CI stock opened at $246.00 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.98.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,098,000 after buying an additional 99,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

