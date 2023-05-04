The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.86. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $102.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $3,350,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,877 shares in the company, valued at $25,261,015.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,639,649.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,322 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,020,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,984,000 after acquiring an additional 277,052 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,595,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,575,000 after acquiring an additional 179,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,423,000 after acquiring an additional 134,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.