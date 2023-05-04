The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Bangkok Bank Public Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BKKLY opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. Bangkok Bank Public has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $24.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10.
About Bangkok Bank Public
