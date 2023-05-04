The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Bangkok Bank Public Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BKKLY opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. Bangkok Bank Public has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $24.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

About Bangkok Bank Public

(Get Rating)

See Also

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.