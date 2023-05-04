The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLYGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Bangkok Bank Public Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BKKLY opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. Bangkok Bank Public has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $24.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

