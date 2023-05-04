The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 4,970.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,129 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.