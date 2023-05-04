The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1,053.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.7 %

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.15.

NYSE HIG opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.