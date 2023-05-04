The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million. On average, analysts expect The Liberty Braves Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at The Liberty Braves Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About The Liberty Braves Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.