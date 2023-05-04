The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,887,000 after acquiring an additional 644,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $21,652,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 102.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,368,000 after buying an additional 458,443 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 542.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 509,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,773,000 after buying an additional 429,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,152,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,289,000 after buying an additional 381,642 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.