The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) to Release Earnings on Friday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at $595,791.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at $595,791.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 592.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth $230,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LSXMK. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

