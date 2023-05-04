The North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $285.53

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 285.53 ($3.57) and traded as low as GBX 278 ($3.47). The North American Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 280 ($3.50), with a volume of 75,970 shares traded.

The North American Income Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 285.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 10.20. The company has a market capitalization of £387.69 million, a PE ratio of 965.52 and a beta of 0.70.

The North American Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from The North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,793.10%.

The North American Income Trust Company Profile

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

