The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 477.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after buying an additional 451,493 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,905,000 after purchasing an additional 427,561 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,503,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 523.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 407,609 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 169.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 571,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,975,000 after purchasing an additional 359,600 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $231.52 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $283.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.78. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

