The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Western Union in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Get Western Union alerts:

WU has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Western Union Stock Performance

WU stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. Western Union has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Union by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after buying an additional 4,000,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 13,546.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,401,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,856 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 125.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.