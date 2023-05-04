Thomas W. Seger Purchases 3,000 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 359,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,366,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

German American Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

German American Bancorp stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65. The company has a market cap of $806.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.68.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.77 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 17.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 206,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 41.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

