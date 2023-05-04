Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $124.69 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $133.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

