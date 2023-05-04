Thomson Reuters Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRIGet Rating) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.362 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

Thomson Reuters has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Thomson Reuters has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

TRI opened at $124.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.55. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $133.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRIGet Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after buying an additional 925,535 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,359,000 after purchasing an additional 319,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,372,000 after purchasing an additional 170,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,125,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

