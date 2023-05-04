Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of TRI opened at C$170.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$119.23 and a 1 year high of C$180.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$172.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$160.40. The firm has a market cap of C$80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.13. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 4.5787715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$170.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$170.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

