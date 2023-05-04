Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $131.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $124.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.73.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $124.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.97 and a 200 day moving average of $118.55. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $133.55.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.