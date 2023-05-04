Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.49% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of THX opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Thor Explorations has a 1 year low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 20.40 ($0.25). The firm has a market cap of £125.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1,950.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

