THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $85.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.83.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day moving average is $84.02. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

