TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$152.00 at National Bankshares

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$153.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
TMX Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of TSE:X opened at C$138.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$135.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$135.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$123.03 and a 12-month high of C$142.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
