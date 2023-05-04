TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$152.00 at National Bankshares

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$153.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$173.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$138.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$135.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$135.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$123.03 and a 12-month high of C$142.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$274.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.6091644 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

