Tokyo Tatemono (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tokyo Tatemono (OTCMKTS:TYTMFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Tokyo Tatemono Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TYTMF opened at $12.27 on Monday.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Tatemono Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Tatemono and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.