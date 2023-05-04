Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$23.00 at TD Securities

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.89% from the company’s previous close.

TPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$24.50 price target on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Topaz Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.58.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

TPZ stock opened at C$18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.76. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.76 and a twelve month high of C$24.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.79. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.04). Topaz Energy had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.3333913 EPS for the current year.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

