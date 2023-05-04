Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Increased to C$126.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$125.43.

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$108.42 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$93.25 and a 1 year high of C$115.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$108.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.87.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.39 by C$0.54. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 5.5352113 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.10%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

