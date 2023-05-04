Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$133.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TIH. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$125.43.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

TSE:TIH opened at C$108.42 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$93.25 and a 1 year high of C$115.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$108.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.39 by C$0.54. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 5.5352113 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

