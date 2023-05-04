TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TOWN. Raymond James assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TowneBank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $224.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.79 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 22.91%. Equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TowneBank

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.