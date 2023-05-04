Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 18,279 put options on the company. This is an increase of 200% compared to the average volume of 6,102 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 2.2 %

HBAN opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,210,376,000 after buying an additional 1,780,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

