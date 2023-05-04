Traders Buy Large Volume of SL Green Realty Put Options (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 27,639 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 323% compared to the average volume of 6,533 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SL Green Realty news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE SLG opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.48. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $71.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). The firm had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.2708 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.08%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.19.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

