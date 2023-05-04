Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives $1,041.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,041.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 890 ($11.12) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 820 ($10.24) to GBX 850 ($10.62) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.74) to GBX 1,200 ($14.99) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $11.90 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45.

Travis Perkins Increases Dividend

Travis Perkins Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is 16.65%.

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.