Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives $1,041.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,041.67.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 890 ($11.12) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 820 ($10.24) to GBX 850 ($10.62) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.74) to GBX 1,200 ($14.99) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Travis Perkins Trading Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $11.90 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45.
Travis Perkins Increases Dividend
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
