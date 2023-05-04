Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $47.41 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $72.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

