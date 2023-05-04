Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Robert W. Baird

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRMB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Trimble Trading Up 3.1 %

Trimble stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Trimble has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $72.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.29 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 14.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trimble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 0.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Trimble by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Trimble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Trimble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

