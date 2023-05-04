Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 148171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

TRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,336.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,285 shares of company stock worth $295,043. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $1,144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

See Also

