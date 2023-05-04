Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Triton International has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Triton International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Triton International to earn $9.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $82.33 on Thursday. Triton International has a twelve month low of $48.64 and a twelve month high of $83.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $397.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triton International will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Triton International by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

