Truist Financial Increases Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $97.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

WWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.63.

Woodward Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ WWD opened at $110.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.35. Woodward has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $116.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 484 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 226.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 265.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 210.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

